more me by transatlantic99
Photo 934

more me

My resolution, if there is one. I just feel that, especially at work, there really has to be more of me and less of them.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
255% complete

