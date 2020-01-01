Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 934
more me
My resolution, if there is one. I just feel that, especially at work, there really has to be more of me and less of them.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1131
photos
24
followers
47
following
255% complete
View this month »
927
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
Latest from all albums
929
930
196
931
932
197
933
934
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
GR DIGITAL 2
Taken
1st January 2020 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
resolution
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close