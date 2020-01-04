Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 935
rainy day
Not a bad day, it is fairly warm (7 C). I keep thinking of the drought in Australia and how they would appreciate any rain there. I hope that all our 365 friends are safe!
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th January 2020 2:25pm
Tags
red
,
car
,
rain
,
droplets
