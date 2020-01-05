Previous
winter afternoon by transatlantic99
Photo 936

winter afternoon

Our local state park. This is for the capture 52 challenge. This week’s theme is “landscape”
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Heidi

@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
