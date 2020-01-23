to be a child

One of my favorite images of my son, who is now 21. I knew right away that I’d use it when I saw my very random quote.

For the album cover challenge.



“One of the most obvious facts about grownups to a child is that they have forgotten what it is like to be a child.“ Randall Jarrell, US author & poet (1914 - 1965)



The band name is Spellbinders. Spellbinders is a comic book published by Marvel Comics. It’s about a group of high school students with magical powers.