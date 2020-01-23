Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 949
to be a child
One of my favorite images of my son, who is now 21. I knew right away that I’d use it when I saw my very random quote.
For the album cover challenge.
“One of the most obvious facts about grownups to a child is that they have forgotten what it is like to be a child.“ Randall Jarrell, US author & poet (1914 - 1965)
The band name is Spellbinders. Spellbinders is a comic book published by Marvel Comics. It’s about a group of high school students with magical powers.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1147
photos
29
followers
52
following
260% complete
View this month »
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albumcoverchallenge113
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close