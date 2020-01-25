Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 950
vortography selfie
Tried a new-to-me technique. Thanks to
@kali
for posting her image and introducing me to this abstract form of art.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1150
photos
29
followers
52
following
260% complete
View this month »
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
Latest from all albums
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
199
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th January 2020 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
selfie
,
vortograph
,
vortography
,
52wc-2020-transatlantic99
,
52wc-2020-w5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close