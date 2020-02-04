Sign up
Photo 955
downtown
I drive through this town every day. This is a quick snapshot right out of the car.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th February 2020 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
town
,
storefront
,
for2020
