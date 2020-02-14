Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 963
love
I don’t get out much these days between work and grocery shopping... abandoned shopping carts finding each other.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
0
0
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1167
photos
31
followers
55
following
263% complete
View this month »
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
Latest from all albums
958
203
959
204
960
961
962
963
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th February 2020 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2020-transatlantic99
,
for2020
,
52wc-2020-w7
,
“shopping
,
cart”
