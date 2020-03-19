Previous
social distancing by transatlantic99
social distancing

Outside Trader Joe’s. They only let 25 people in at a time to shop, so we had to wait in line for a few minutes. Great shopping experience, though!
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

@transatlantic99
