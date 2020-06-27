Previous
Next
shadow, fragmented by transatlantic99
Photo 1030

shadow, fragmented

27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise