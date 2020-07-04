Previous
Next
new carpet by transatlantic99
Photo 1035

new carpet

We added a carpet to our enclosed porch, alongside a new couch. Feels like we got an additional room in the house!
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise