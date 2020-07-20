Sign up
peeking in
Window and door that let you get a glimpse of what’s inside. Only lit by emergency lights.
20th July 2020
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
Photo Details
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th July 2020 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
window
,
door
