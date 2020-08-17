Previous
first bounty by transatlantic99
Photo 1058

first bounty

I am excited over our tomatoes this year. Picked a new sunny sport for the planters, and they really seem to like it there.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Heidi

@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
amyK ace
Nice dish choice for showing off your tomatoes...great bright colors.
August 21st, 2020  
