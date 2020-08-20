Previous
Next
abstract 20 by transatlantic99
Photo 1060

abstract 20

This is taken down by the lake, which has regular brownish lake water. What you see are the reflections of the sky and the clouds.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise