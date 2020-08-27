Previous
looks like work by transatlantic99
Photo 1065

looks like work

For the album cover challenge. The thread can be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43969/album-cover-challenge-119

The quote is by Thomas A. Edison: Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.

The artist was in real life a Polish bishop and my guess is that he didn’t use hammers too often.

This is definitely a jazz album!
Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
