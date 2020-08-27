Sign up
Photo 1065
looks like work
For the album cover challenge. The thread can be found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43969/album-cover-challenge-119
The quote is by Thomas A. Edison: Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.
The artist was in real life a Polish bishop and my guess is that he didn’t use hammers too often.
This is definitely a jazz album!
27th Aug 20
Heidi
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
365
nails
wood
edison
hammer
albumcoverchallenge119
