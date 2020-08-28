Sign up
Photo 1066
abstract 28
I could play a guessing game, but that would be too hard. It is the reflection of a tattered basketball hoop in a puddle.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
0
0
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1276
photos
35
followers
63
following
292% complete
View this month »
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th August 2020 5:42pm
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2029
