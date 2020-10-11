Previous
new floor, new pain by transatlantic99
new floor, new pain

After 13 years with a hideous mauve colored carpet we are getting wood floors in some rooms. On e we had the rooms cleared out I decided that that was the best time to paint the walls! Lots of work over the weekend, but it should all be worth it.
