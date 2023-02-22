Previous
mount monadnock by transatlantic99
37 / 365

mount monadnock

Went for a beautiful winter hike up one of the 3 most hiked mountains in the world (so they say).
In New Hampshire, just over the state border from Massachusetts.
It was not a popular day, only saw maybe 10 people.
katy ace
looks like it was a cold day but the snow is beautiful
February 23rd, 2023  
