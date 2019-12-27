Sign up
194 / 365
collage
Ok. This is also done with a filter, except that all I got was some cool refractions and reflections. I used a page sized magnifier. Image is SOOC, just put four of them in a square.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
Tags
reflection
square
collage
refraction
technique101
