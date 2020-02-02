Previous
icy spider by transatlantic99
201 / 365

icy spider

not sure how this type of ice forms. I don't think it was a rock. I know there are tons of beavers in that area, maybe they had something to do with it.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
