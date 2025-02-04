Previous
Nootka rosehips by travellyu
Nootka rosehips

I walk by these bushes every day. The bright little rosehips seem so brave against the mostly gray and dull browns around the creek. Nature has her way of giving us color all year long.
Yvonne

@travellyu
