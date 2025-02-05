Previous
Sweet pups by travellyu
5 / 365

Sweet pups

These are my cavaliers. Sweet boys, brothers. After the cold, fog, clouds and snow, they enjoyed a bit of warmth this afternoon in our sunroom.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Yvonne

@travellyu
Islandgirl ace
They are adorable!
February 6th, 2025  
