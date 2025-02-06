Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Nuccio's Tinkerbell
This is Tinkerbell, an anemone style camellia, bred by our friends at Nuccio's Nursery in Altadena California. My husband picked the flower before I could take a picture of it on the plant.
The nursery was heavily damaged in the Eaton Wildfire, and our friend lost his home.
We honor his family's work by continuing to grow and share their beautiful works of arts from the collection we have in our home.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
0
0
Yvonne
@travellyu
I love to travel and take photos all the time, but have never had any training. A new friend introduced me to 365, so here...
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
6th February 2025 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
tinkerbell
,
eaton
,
camellia
,
wildfire
,
altadena
,
nuccio's
