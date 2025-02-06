Previous
Nuccio's Tinkerbell by travellyu
Nuccio's Tinkerbell

This is Tinkerbell, an anemone style camellia, bred by our friends at Nuccio's Nursery in Altadena California. My husband picked the flower before I could take a picture of it on the plant.

The nursery was heavily damaged in the Eaton Wildfire, and our friend lost his home.

We honor his family's work by continuing to grow and share their beautiful works of arts from the collection we have in our home.
