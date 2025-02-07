Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
7 / 365
Super cool: Hair Ice!
This is a fungus, Exidiopsis effusa, seen only when a certain set of conditions are in perfect alignment. I didn't realize how unusual it was at the time, siting it on a hike at a county forest not far from my home this morning. I love where I live!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yvonne
@travellyu
I love to travel and take photos all the time, but have never had any training. A new friend introduced me to 365, so here...
7
photos
2
followers
8
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
7th February 2025 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
mushroom
,
forest
,
hike
,
fungus
,
oregon
,
hair ice
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close