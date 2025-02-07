Previous
Super cool: Hair Ice!
Super cool: Hair Ice!

This is a fungus, Exidiopsis effusa, seen only when a certain set of conditions are in perfect alignment. I didn't realize how unusual it was at the time, siting it on a hike at a county forest not far from my home this morning. I love where I live!
7th February 2025

