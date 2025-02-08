Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
View from Plunket Creek Trail
I captured this photo yesterday while on my hike and had to sit a long time to breathe and absorb the beauty of the view this winter day.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Yvonne
@travellyu
I love to travel and take photos all the time, but have never had any training.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
oregon
,
peak*
,
*mary's
,
*plunkett
,
creek*
