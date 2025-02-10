I like that prayer plants close up at night. I caught ours while there was still enough light outside to shine through the leaves, showing off its brilliant colors and cell structure underneath. It's not as clear as I would like it to be, but you can still see that cell structure.
Still, I'm amazed at what my cellphone camera can see.
Note. It looks like maybe you wanted to tag this as “prayer plant”. Your tags came out as plant* and *prayer. For tags that have a space, use single- or double-quotes: 'prayer plant' or "prayer plant".
