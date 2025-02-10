Previous
Prayer Plant by travellyu
Prayer Plant

I like that prayer plants close up at night. I caught ours while there was still enough light outside to shine through the leaves, showing off its brilliant colors and cell structure underneath. It's not as clear as I would like it to be, but you can still see that cell structure.

Still, I'm amazed at what my cellphone camera can see.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Yvonne

@travellyu
I love to travel and take photos all the time, but have never had any training. A new friend introduced me to 365, so here...
Thom Mitchell ace
Cool! Led me to see other images, only to discover that I’ve posted a couple myself, although it’s been quite a while!

Note. It looks like maybe you wanted to tag this as “prayer plant”. Your tags came out as plant* and *prayer. For tags that have a space, use single- or double-quotes: 'prayer plant' or "prayer plant".

There are a few other prayer plant posts, https://365project.org/tags/prayer%20plant
February 11th, 2025  
