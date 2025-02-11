Previous
Shira Fukuren Camellia by travellyu
11 / 365

Shira Fukuren Camellia

Shira Fukuren is known for its variegated foliage. Now that my husband knows I'm taking daily pictures, he's putting his camellias in front of me! These have been in the greenhouse, but they normally bloom later.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Yvonne

@travellyu
I love to travel and take photos all the time, but have never had any training. A new friend introduced me to 365, so here...
3% complete

gloria jones ace
Pretty image and colors
February 12th, 2025  
