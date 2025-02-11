Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Shira Fukuren Camellia
Shira Fukuren is known for its variegated foliage. Now that my husband knows I'm taking daily pictures, he's putting his camellias in front of me! These have been in the greenhouse, but they normally bloom later.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
1
1
Yvonne
@travellyu
I love to travel and take photos all the time, but have never had any training. A new friend introduced me to 365, so here...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
11th February 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
flowers
,
camellia
gloria jones
ace
Pretty image and colors
February 12th, 2025
