Previous
Next
Preserved Heritage by triedthis7times
43 / 365

Preserved Heritage

Pentax ME super film camera using Fujicolor ASA200 film.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Andrew S

@triedthis7times
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise