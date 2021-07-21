Sign up
202 / 365
Better get the tinfoil hats out...
There is a mobile phone tower in the back corner at work. Today they were busy converting it to 5G.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
0
Andrew S
@triedthis7times
Completed my first 365 in 2012. Interacted with many wonderful people both locally, and from around the world. Many who have become friends. Had a few...
202
photos
3
followers
4
following
55% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st July 2021 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
