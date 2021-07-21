Previous
Next
Better get the tinfoil hats out... by triedthis7times
202 / 365

Better get the tinfoil hats out...

There is a mobile phone tower in the back corner at work. Today they were busy converting it to 5G.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Andrew S

@triedthis7times
Completed my first 365 in 2012. Interacted with many wonderful people both locally, and from around the world. Many who have become friends. Had a few...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise