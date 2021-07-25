Previous
Tokyo Olympics Outdoors by triedthis7times
206 / 365

Tokyo Olympics Outdoors

Cold, blustery winds kept most people indoors today. This week we found out we were the host city for 2032. The more unkind would say because no one else was going for it.😁
Andrew S

@triedthis7times
