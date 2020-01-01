Previous
My name is Bunny and I'm a pretty girl by trinkaholub
129 / 365

My name is Bunny and I'm a pretty girl

This is the new love of my life. She is a 7 month old Schnoxie, which is a Schnauzer/Dachshund mix. I love her very fuzzy legs....I call them sassy pants.

Happy New Year!!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Trinka

ace
@trinkaholub
Hey everyone, sorry I have been a bit absent lately. Lots if things going on, most of them good, some off them a nuisance(a cold...
