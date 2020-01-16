Sign up
Bavarian Honey
My roommate bought this and I love the rich golden color of the honey, and also, I have a thing for Mason jars. :-)
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Trinka
ace
@trinkaholub
Hey everyone, sorry I have been a bit absent lately. Lots if things going on, most of them good, some off them a nuisance(a cold...
161
photos
19
followers
43
following
Tags
honey
,
bavarianflag
,
rawhoney
