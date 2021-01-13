Previous
Muddy waters by tripleduck
13 / 365

Muddy waters

Muddy waters on the Willamette River after three days of steady rain. Made me appreciate today’s sunshine even more.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
Photo Details

