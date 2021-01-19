Previous
Memorial Park by tripleduck
19 / 365

Memorial Park

Trying out a few new nearby parks for photography. (I have my beautiful, but small neighborhood park memorized.) This is Memorial Park, on the Willamette River in Wilsonville, Oregon.
19th January 2021

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
