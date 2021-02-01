Previous
Tempting by tripleduck
32 / 365

Tempting

Temptations at the Safeway pastry case on my way home from the dentist. Luckily my resolve held.
1st February 2021

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
8% complete

