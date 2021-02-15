Previous
It’s icy by tripleduck
46 / 365

It’s icy

Things just kept getting icier here! The good news is that yesterday’s ice covered perch is just a thin, red Maple branch today.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
