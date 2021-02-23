Previous
Sweet scent by tripleduck
54 / 365

Sweet scent

This is the last of this year’s fragrant daphne. The house smells wonderful when we bring it inside. It’s too bad this photo is not a “scratch and sniff.”
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
