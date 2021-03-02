Previous
Next
Turf wars by tripleduck
61 / 365

Turf wars

I needed a wide shot to capture bag after bag of the crushed stone and plastic tubing used to cushion the new turf being installed at our local park.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise