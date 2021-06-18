Previous
New Hayward Field
New Hayward Field

USA Olympic Track and Field Trials began today at the newly remodeled Hayward Field.
So exciting to be there and what a fabulous tribute to the sport of track and field.
18th June 2021

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
