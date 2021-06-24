Previous
5,000 Meter Race by tripleduck
5,000 Meter Race

Back at the US Olympic Track Trials in Eugene, exhausted 5,000 meter runners are greeted by photographers. The three winning runner that made the USA team are all first time Olympians!
