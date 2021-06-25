Previous
Sunset reflections by tripleduck
Sunset reflections

Last nights Olympics trials ended with a stunning sunset and this reflection against the arch coverings on the Hayward Field Stadium.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
