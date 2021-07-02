Previous
Mini vacation by tripleduck
Mini vacation

Our mini vacation in Skamania, Washington in the Columbia Gorge. Sites include; Skamania Lodge, Columbia River Dining, new 9-hole golf course, and cattails edging a forest pond.
Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
