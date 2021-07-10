Previous
Centennial Totem by tripleduck
Centennial Totem

Totem Pole carved from Red Cedar by Chief Lelooska - 50 feet high and 4 feet wide. Carved for Oregon’s Centennial in 1959. Characters include: beaver surmounted by bear, then raven and topped by 4 watchmen.
