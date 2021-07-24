Previous
Croc on Top by tripleduck
203 / 365

Croc on Top

Hard to pick the right vessel for a river rafting outing. I did not go out today, but if I did I would have chosen the Croc on top.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Diane Mulligan

@tripleduck
