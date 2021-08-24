Previous
Salmon Fishing on the Columbia by tripleduck
Salmon Fishing on the Columbia

Fishing methods historically used on the Columbia River include: platform fishing/dip netting and fish/salmon wheels.
Diane Mulligan

