The issue of religion concerning animal rights has been in the ethical public discourse for a long time. For ages, the traditional Christian theology has maintained that God made all other creatures for the enjoyment of people; thus, a human can use them as he or she wishes. However, this view has undergone profound changes and evolution since St. Aquinas first developed it. In the contemporary world, more and more people are questioning whether the sufferings that animals endure are worth the enjoyment that a person receives from eating them. It is more so for those animals that spend their whole lives being prepared to be killed for food, or when they have their offspring taken away to be eaten by humans. This essay seeks to analyze Peter Singer’s argument, as well as to compare and contrast it against that of Jesse Ramirez. In order to achieve this aim, the paper studies Singer’s argument in Animal Rights and Ramirez’s argument in his essay Faith Seeking Food. Lastly, the research highlights the similarities and then the differences between the two viewpoints.
Brief Outlines of the Two Authors’ Arguments
Singer bases his argument on the fact that human beings have defined the criteria for treating others with the idea that the moral consideration is a privilege of the human species. He calls this theory – speciesism. Secondly, he argues that using speciesism as the basis of treating others morally is arbitrary and that it would be more objective to consider one’s ability to experience pain and pleasure. Consequently, the third aspect of his argument is the fact that both animals and human beings are capable of feeling pain and pleasure. Then, the philosopher further explains that such sensibility should be the basis of moral consideration since speciesism is arbitrary in this regard. From these assertions, he concludes that animals deserve the same moral consideration as human beings. He has called it the principle of moral equality.
On the other hand, Jesse Ramirez bases his argument on the Christian morals. He argues that by the very fact that God created animals, they deserve to be treated by human beings with the moral consideration. He seeks to oppose with some of the most prominent Christian scholars in animal ethics including St. Augustine. The philosopher disagrees with St. Augustine because his theory is based on utility, according to which animals have rights as long as they are useful to humans. Furthermore, Ramirez’s entire argument seems to focus on the mistreatment of factory farm animals.
Similarities
Different philosophical bases of these two authors ensure that they have very few similarities in their arguments. Nevertheless, it is striking that they both agree that it is ethically wrong for human beings to mistreat other animal species. Ramirez asserts that even though Christians might treat the concept of animal rights with a “smack of liberalism,” the supposition that animals are not objects of moral concern is invalid. In turn, Singer argues that there is no moral justification for not treating animals with the same courtesy as human beings since the last should take the pain and pleasure experienced by the former as the moral basis for treating them well. Both philosophers agree that humans have moral obligations towards animals; simply using them for food and mistreating them in the process is ethically abhorrent.
Secondly, the two authors agree that the way of protecting the rights of animals does not support a standpoint that places human beings at the center of the universe (anthropocentric view). For instance, Singer advocates the equal consideration of interests. He asserts that the fact that animals have no rational mind does not make them any less deserving of moral concern than humans. He supports this idea with the fact that some individuals are also not capable of a rational mind, yet it is considered morally wrong to mistreat them. Singer explains that there can be no moral justification for regarding that the pain or pleasure that human beings feel is any less important than that felt by human beings. In this regard, Ramirez explains that the only way to ensure that animals do not suffer is adopting a theocentric approach to it. He believes that theocentric stewardship is more comprehensive than a human-centered approach. For him, a human-centered view of a moral treatment of animals “focuses on the light of interpretation of human values, which can vary; thus, "theocentric view brings a more inclusive starting point. It indicates that he believes that animal rights are at the center of the Christian ethics.
Differences
There seem to be more differences than similarities between the arguments of two authors. First of all, Singer does not agree with any use of animals for food. He has equated human life to that of animals; thus, according to him, if one cannot slap a child, there would be no moral justification for giving a horse a blow. According to the philosopher, even humane slaughtering of animals is abhorrent and unethical. On the other hand, Ramirez argues against the factory rearing of animals and does not consider the issue of slaughtering animals. He suggests, "You and Jesus could drink milk and eat chicken, pork, or eggs” however, this idea has a proviso as long as the animals lived as free from harm as truly possible. According to the article, it is obvious that Ramirez does not equate the human and animal lives but only advocates for the humane treatment of animals. Thus, what Ramirez is principally against is the treating of animals as if they were only as valuable as the packages of thighs, breasts, sausages, eggs, and milk they eventually become. Consequently, while Singer basis his argument on the consideration of equal rights of the two species, Ramirez recognizes human preeminence. Again, it is also apparent that Ramirez places good treatment of animals at the center of the Christian ethics.
Another core difference between the two philosophers is the place of God and Christian theology in their arguments. In Faith Seeking Food, Ramirez clearly demonstrates that his argument is based on the idea of all creation being sacred. The philosopher states that there are some similarities of members of creation that provide their primary moral value because God created them all. Consequently, respecting God requires a proper treatment of all his animal creatures. Furthermore, the article by Ramirez is based on what he has termed as the Theocentric (God-centered) theory. In line, he asserts that the rights of animals are not to be mistreated by human beings as the "Theo-based rights.” On the other hand, Singer’s Animal Liberation does not acknowledge God. Consequently, his theory is formed on the atheistic basis with its emphasis on the fact that both animals and human beings have an equal claim to a moral consideration. For instance, he denies that human was made in the image of God. He notes that historically, this notion has been responsible for the idea that human life has special sanctity. Singer further claims that religion has been unable to explain, for instance, why it is that only humans have immortal souls. This argument contradicts the very core of the Christianity and religion, in general.
Thirdly, Singer’s ideas seem to be radical, and out of sync with the Christian thought. The philosopher seems to endorse the use of illegal means to do what he terms as the liberation of animals. For instance, he alleges that the usual legitimate channels for the release of non-human animals from their human tyrants are a slow and uncertain process. Then, he contemplates the breaking into other people's property and breaking the animals out; according to him, even though it might be illegal, the obligation to obey the law is not absolute. This idea may bring into the disrepute the Christian ethics, as Christians are expected to obey the law as long as it does not contradict their faith according to the principle of giving Caesar what belongs to him, and God what belongs to him. Singer seems to support the further raids by the Animal Liberation Movement into people’s property. In contrast, Ramirez has not ventured this far. The philosopher has been careful not to engage in the illegality when discussing animal rights. While Ramirez ostensibly believes that the factory farming of animals is wrong, unethical, and unchristian, he does not advocate for the breaking of them with the view to setting animals free or sabotaging the owner of such facilities. He holds such a viewpoint because such actions would not only be illegal but also raise a question about the morality of breaking the law as the means to achieving the animal liberation. Instead, he calls on individuals to treat animals well out of their personal conscience, out of their personal volition and, most importantly, out of their Christian morals.
From the discussion, it is clear that in Faith Seeking Food, Ramirez argues that the humane treatment of animals is at the center of the Christian ethics. On the other hand, in Animal Liberation, Singer explains his ideas from the atheistic point of view. However, both agree that animals ought to receive ethical treatment from human beings. For Singer, this issue is burning because human beings are used to treating well only other members of their species. Meanwhile, mistreating other species, including killing and eating animals, is not only morally reprehensible but also ethically unjustifiable. On the other hand, Ramirez argues that people ought to treat animals well as the last are God’s creation, as well. Thus, they deserve a moral consideration as a part of glorifying God. In this way, both philosophers agree that for humans to treat other species of animals well, the anthropocentric view is to be abandoned. While Ramirez offers a theocentric perspective in this matter, Singer advocates the fundamental equality of all animals with humans not exempted.
