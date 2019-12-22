Previous
Schaffe... by tschiripiip
Schaffe...

zum Glück sind die wartende nöd alli bi euus inne gstürmmt...mir händ en gmüetliche Sunntig gha und chöne ufruume...trotzdem, währs nöd nötig gsih, z schaffe...
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

moni

@tschiripiip
