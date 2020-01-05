Previous
Sunntig-Tag 1 by tschiripiip
Photo 1831

Sunntig-Tag 1

Mir händ als ersts müsse go Poste! Nach em z Morge isch es dänn, bi Minus 24° uf d Piste gange...ach es isch eifach schön da!!!
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

moni

@tschiripiip
