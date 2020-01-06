Previous
Montag - Tag 2 by tschiripiip
Montag - Tag 2

Heute wanderten wir auf den Kuer, wie immer war es fantastisch, nur die Schneemonster waren nicht zu sehen. Dies obwohl es wesentlich mehr Schnee hat als im Jahr zuvor...
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

moni

@tschiripiip
