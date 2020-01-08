Previous
Mittwoch - Tag 4 by tschiripiip
Mittwoch - Tag 4

Heute machten wir eine Schneeschuhtour nach Äkässaivo, wo wir den riesigen Fels am See besuchten. Dies ist für die Sami ein heiliger Ort...
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

