Freitag - 6 by tschiripiip
Photo 1836

Freitag - 6

Was für en wahnsinns Tag! Mir sind fast 20 km gwanderet! Ganz ellei mit de Natur, es isch en Traum gsih...
Dankbar-Glücklich-Stolz
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

moni

@tschiripiip
503% complete

